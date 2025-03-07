Lufthansa Sees Newly Painted Plane Roll Out of Teesside

Europe’s largest airline Lufthansa has seen another of its planes painted at Teesside Airport.

Expanding aircraft painting firm Airbourne Colours – which secured its Teesside base last year – completed the aircraft this week before it rolled out of its facility on Wednesday morning (5 March).

The Lufthansa Airbus A321 marked the 20th aircraft painted by Airbourne, and the second Lufthansa, since its £6.5million facility opened its doors north of the runway in October.

The company works for many of Europe’s leading airlines including Jet2, EasyJet, Loganair, Smartlynx, SAS, TAP Portugal, Air Dolomiti, and Brussels Airlines as well as Lufthansa and a raft of others.

Teessider Steve Darbyshire is founder and Chief Executive of Airbourne Colours.

He said: “It’s very pleasing to have this Lufthansa aircraft painted at our Teesside facility – and we hope it’ll be one of many.

“Our operations are going very well, and we’ve been very busy since expanding and opening this advanced painting facility last year.”

Phil Forster, Managing Director of Teesside Airport, added: “It’s great to see Europe’s biggest airline on our runways and taxiways at Teesside.

“Having Airbourne Colours working with other international aviation firms at our airport – alongside the maintenance facilities offered by Willis Aviation and their expanding Jet Centre – is making us a go-to destination for airlines to look after their fleets.

“We have fantastic transport links, a unique location in the heart of the UK and the benefits of Freeport status which all mean our Business Park offers major advantages for companies in sectors ranging from logistics to manufacturing.

“Ultimately, this is helping the airport support more jobs and bring in more sustainable revenue.”

Teesside’s reputation as a growing centre for aircraft maintenance received two boosts this earlier this year after Willis secured deals with both TUI and Jet2 to carry out maintenance services on its aircraft.

Draken also won a £173million contract with the Ministry of Defence which secured its Teesside operations for another four years.

For further information on development opportunities and available property at Teesside Airport, contact commercial agents Colliers or AREA.