ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa Completes its First Gearbox Replacement on Challenger 604

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has completed its first engine accessory gearbox (AGB) replacement on a Bombardier Challenger 604.

ExecuJet MRO Services’ engine shop, a GE authorized service centre, installed overhauled AGBs and completed the work on-wing, thus reducing the aircraft’s downtime. The engine work was carried out when the Nigerian-registered Challenger 604 was under-going a 96-month scheduled airframe maintenance check.

The engine manufacturer, GE Aerospace, issued a service bulletin (GE SB 71-0118 R03)

requiring a borescope of the AGB to inspect for wear. After the inspection confirmed wear on both engines, the AGBs required replacement.

Vince Goncalves, Regional VP Africa, ExecuJet MRO Services, says the engine shop was able to do this work because it is a GE authorised service centre (ASC) for CF34-3B1 engine models that power Challengers 604s, amongst others.

“Our ability to do both the airframe and engine MRO work, at the same time and at the same facility, reinforces our position as the ‘go to’ maintenance organization for aircraft operators, because we can streamline the maintenance process,” add Goncalves.