Liebherr-Aerospace Expands Its MRO Capabilities in the Middle East

Liebherr-Aerospace and Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, signed an agreement for the new Liebherr Service Center at Dubai South during the MRO Middle East exhibition 2025 in Dubai (UAE).

Liebherr-Aerospace is enhancing its aftermarket service capacities with a new 2,400 m² facility, planned to be put into operation in early 2026. The new facility will cater to the Middle East’s growing demand of aftermarket repair capacity for Liebherr products that are on board a wide variety of commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters. The new facility will be an EASA Part 145 certified Service Center with focus on air management systems components repair.

“The expansion of our MRO capacities is one of the key elements for continuous extension of our customer support and services portfolio in the Middle East region. It enables us to service more components in-house and in region, thus eliminating logistic routings and in parallel reducing turnaround times” commented Alex Vlielander, Chief Customer Officer at Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace. This partnership underlines our position in attracting the top players in the aviation sector to establish their presence at Dubai South and operate in an integrated economic environment where they can connect with international markets. We will spare no effort in supporting their expansion endeavors, in line with our mandate to solidify and cement Dubai’s position on the world aviation map.”