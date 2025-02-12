West Star Aviation Announces Expansion to Enhance Customer Experience and Meet Growing Needs in Chattanooga

West Star Aviation is excited to announce a significant expansion at its Chattanooga (CHA) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. The project, designed and constructed in partnership with Tectonic Management Group, underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its facilities to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The expansion includes the construction of a 40,000-square-foot maintenance hangar with 15,600 square feet of attached shop, office, and storage space. Additionally, a 34,000-square-foot, two-story building will be constructed, with the first floor dedicated to additional shop space and the second floor reserved for future office use. In tandem with the new construction, a light renovation will be made to a newly leased building, formerly the Chattanooga Airport’s vehicle maintenance facility, to accommodate carpet cutting, vehicle storage, and building maintenance operations.

This expansion is a strategic step to better align West Star’s operations with the market's shifting demands, particularly for larger aircraft. By increasing its capacity and enhancing services, West Star Aviation is well positioned to continue delivering exceptional support to its customers.

“This expansion highlights our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our customers as their requirements evolve,” said Allen McReynolds, President and COO of West Star Aviation. “We are investing in infrastructure that not only supports the growing demands of our market but also ensures that we maintain the high level of service our customers expect.”

The project is made possible through the support of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and the TVA Economic Development Group. West Star Aviation is grateful for the partnership with these organizations and their contributions toward making this expansion a reality.

The project is scheduled to break ground in the third quarter of 2025, with an estimated completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. By enhancing its footprint in Chattanooga, West Star Aviation will provide expanded services and a state-of-the-art facility for its customers while further supporting its employees and the local community.