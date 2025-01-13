Airbus reports 766 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2024 A irbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft in 2024.

878 gross orders (826 net), including 82 A330s and 142 A350s

Demonstrates continued momentum for widebody orderbook complementing leading position in single aisle market

The 2024 year end backlog stands at 8,658 aircraft. Toulouse, France, 9 January 2025 - Airbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft to 86 customers around the world in 2024. The Commercial Aircraft business registered 878 gross new orders. As a result, its 2024 year end backlog stood at 8,658 aircraft.



Christian Scherer, CEO Commercial Aircraft at Airbus said, “2024 confirmed sustained demand for new aircraft. We won key customer decisions with most important customers and saw phenomenal momentum for our widebody orderbook, complementing our leading position in the single aisle market. On deliveries, we kept our trajectory and celebrated several landmark firsts. These include the first ever A321XLR as well as first A330neo and A350 deliveries to several customers globally.”

Airbus’ 2024 aircraft fleet deliveries 2024 2023 A220 Family

75 68 A320 Family

602 571 A330 Family

32 32 A350 Family

57 64 Total 766 735 “Given the complex and fast-changing environment we continue to operate in, we consider 2024 a good year. It has been a massive team effort to deliver this 2024 result. A big thanks to Team Airbus who do what they do, every day, for our customers. And a big thanks to our customers for continuing to put their trust in us and grow our partnerships across the world”, he added.



Airbus’ 2024 full year Financial Results will be disclosed on 20 February 2025.