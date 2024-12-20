Southwest Aerospace Technologies Announces Expansion Plans

Southwest Aerospace Technologies (S.W.A.T.) is pleased to announce that it has signed a lease agreement with the City of Georgetown, Texas, for the long term lease of a 12,000 square foot hangar and the adjacent area at the Georgetown Executive Airport (KGTU). The additional space will enable S.W.A.T. to expand its service offerings as well as its aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

“We are very excited about the expansion opportunities this property gives our business,” said Kurt Encinias, President and CEO of S.W.A.T. “We’re also excited to contribute to the City of Georgetown’s continued growth by providing additional jobs and other tangible economic benefits, including a high-net-worth customer base that will patronize local businesses when their aircraft is at our facility.”

The lease was officially signed on December 11, and the company has already begun using the hangar, which can accommodate multiple aircraft at a time, for aircraft maintenance activities. Work on the side rooms that will serve as office space is underway and due to be completed by the end of the year. S.W.A.T. is also remodeling the additional space behind the hangar, which will be used for customer offices and other functions. That work is expected to be finished in early 2025. The total footprint of the new space is 41,000, which allows for future growth and enhancements.

S.W.A.T. currently has a 25,000 square foot facility in west Georgetown located in Biz Park 29 which houses its FAA Repair Station, aircraft parts and components inventory, warehouse and the sales and administrative functions. The company’s corporate and administrative offices will be relocating to the new facility, while the repair station, inventory and warehouse will remain at the current location. The company also has a service hangar in Montreal, Canada, that performs maintenance on Rolls Royce BR710 engines.

“The additional space at the Georgetown Executive Airport will allow S.W.A.T. to provide more extensive aircraft maintenance services and gives us more flexibility as we continue to serve the needs of our worldwide customer base,” added Encinias. “We have continuously been committed to supporting our industry and this opportunity for expanding our facilities and capabilities is an important step in our strategic growth. We look forward to the future.”