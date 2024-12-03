15 Companies Showcase Their Expertise at GA-ASI's Blue Magic Netherlands Event

On November 19, 2024, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) hosted its first Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) event in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Approximately 200 people attended the event that provided Dutch businesses with an opportunity to present their capabilities to GA-ASI and other companies interested in possible collaborations. GA-ASI was joined for the event by the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Netherlands Ministry of Defence, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Brainport Development, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), the Netherlands Industries for Defence & Security (NIDV), and SpaceNED.

At this event, GA-ASI and its partners heard first-hand from Dutch companies about the important capabilities they are developing. The process started in July when GA-ASI put out an open invitation to Dutch businesses to apply for the opportunity to present innovative technologies at the November 19 event. Key areas of focus included Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Autonomy, Advanced Materials, Sensors, Advanced Manufacturing, and Space. Close to 50 companies applied and after reviewing the applications, 15 businesses were selected to pitch their capabilities to an audience that included lightweight lattice structures, gas detection technologies, advanced battery and photonics applications, and several innovative unmanned system and AI applications, among many others.

“This event is where the rubber meets the road,” said Brad Lunn, Managing Director-Strategic Finance at GA-ASI. “In addition to attracting many companies, we increased the areas of expertise and depth of knowledge from the presenting companies in order to provide research, development, and breakthrough innovations to support current and future missions by GA-ASI aircraft. We also wanted to give the companies an opportunity to pitch in front of other potential customers, partners, and investors.”

The first Blue Magic event held by GA-ASI was in 2019 in Belgium, with subsequent events held in 2020, 2021, and 2023. GA-ASI is delivering eight MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

GA-ASI expects to announce technology partnerships stemming from the BMN event and intends to hold this event on an annual basis in the Netherlands.