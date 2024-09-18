Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) and GMF Form Strategic Joint Investment to Expand Landing Gear Services

– Asia Digital Engineering (ADE), the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) subsidiary of Capital A, and PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk (GMF), Indonesia's leading MRO provider, are proud to announce their strategic joint investment. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they unite to revolutionise landing gear services across the region, combining their expertise and resources to set new industry standards.

The landmark signing ceremony took place at the inaugural Bali International Airshow 2024 (BIAS), underscoring the significance of this joint investment in the aviation industry.

GMF offers comprehensive landing gear overhaul and maintenance services, including the complete disassembly, inspection, repair, and reassembly of landing gear components. With state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced technology and certified by international aviation authorities, GMF ensures the highest quality of service. This joint investment represents a pivotal step for both ADE and GMF, enabling them to expand their service offerings and tap into the robust landing gear market in Southeast Asia. By combining ADE's innovative engineering capabilities with GMF’s established expertise, the partnership aims to deliver world-class landing gear solutions to airlines across the region.

Mahesh Kumar, CEO of ADE, said, “Our investment in GMF’s landing gear business is a strategic leap forward, designed to accelerate our growth and strengthen ADE's position as a leader in the aviation MRO sector. With our 14-line MRO hangar now fully operational and our digital products gaining international recognition, this partnership with GMF comes at the perfect time. By combining GMF's expertise in landing gear services with our cutting-edge efficiencies, we are set to transform the industry and establish new benchmarks. The potential of this partnership is truly transformative, and we are excited about the remarkable advancements it will bring.”

Andi Fahrurrozi, CEO of GMF, said “This joint investment aligns perfectly with our vision to expand GMF's footprint in the global MRO market. ADE’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation complement our established experience in landing gear services. Together, we aim to elevate the quality, efficiency, and range of services we offer, making Southeast Asia a leader in aviation maintenance. We look forward to unlocking new opportunities and delivering exceptional value to our airline customers.”

The partnership between ADE and GMF not only enhances the service capabilities of both companies but also reflects the growing importance of Southeast Asia as a hub for aviation innovation and maintenance excellence.