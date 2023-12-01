Embraer’s Praetor 600 Aircraft Delivered to South Korea’s Flight Inspection Services Center

Embraer announced that a Praetor 600, equipped with the capabilities to undertake a wide range of flight inspection tasks has been delivered to South Korea’s Flight Inspection Services Center. This is the first Praetor 600 in the country.

Embraer worked closely with German Prime and Flight Inspection System manufacturer, Aerodata AG, to achieve this first of type certification and customer delivery to South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT), Seoul Regional Office of Aviation, Flight Inspection Center (FIC). The state-of-the-art Praetor 600 is outfitted with Aerodata’s most modern flight inspection system AeroFIS® and the aircraft fully complies with the high-level requirements of the end-user.

The Praetor 600, renowned for its exceptional performance and versatility, was selected by the South Korean Flight Inspection Center (FIC) to perform a wide array of flight inspection tasks such as site survey, surveillance, commissioning inspection, periodic inspection, special inspection, procedure validation, and ADS-B airborne checks. These missions are vital for maintaining and calibrating navigation aids, ensuring the safety and precision of air navigation systems across the country.

"Embraer is proud to support South Korea's Flight Inspection Center in their mission to enhance the safety and efficiency of their airspace,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President & CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. “The deployment of the Praetor 600 for flight inspection services reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that make a difference in aviation. We look forward to a continued partnership with Aerodata AG and South Korea with our exceptional service."

The key highlights of the Praetor 600 which made it the aircraft of choice for this unique mission include the aircraft’s state-of-the-art technology, efficiency, range and reliability.

The aircraft is equipped with full Fly-by-Wire controls that reduce pilot workload and provide a safer and smoother flight experience with active turbulence reduction capability. The Praetor 600's advanced safety features and redundant systems provide added reliability during critical inspection missions. The head-up display (HUD), high-end communication systems, and an advanced flight control system, ensure the highest level of precision during inspection missions.

With a range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441km), the aircraft can cover vast distances efficiently, enabling comprehensive inspection coverage of South Korea's airspace and navigation infrastructure.

The aircraft's performance capabilities, including its Maximum Operating Speed of Mach 0.83, enables swift response to flight inspection requirements and ensure minimal disruption to regular air traffic.