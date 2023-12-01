GAMA President & CEO Testifies before Congress Regarding FAA Reauthorization.

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) President and CEO, Pete Bunce, testified before the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation in a hearing entitled: “Turbulence Ahead: Consequences of Delaying a Long-Term FAA Bill”.

In his testimony, Bunce conveyed the importance of Congress moving at maximum velocity operating speed to enact a long-term Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization bill which is critical to support operational and programmatic direction for FAA and facilitate the aviation sector’s future path towards increasing levels of safety and innovation. Additionally, he commended the committee leadership and entire House for passing its FAA Reauthorization bill (H.R. 3935) earlier this year and expressed optimism about U.S. Senate action on an FAA bill in the near-term.

During the hearing, Bunce highlighted key aspects of H.R. 3935 to improve the aviation system including:

· A new Assistant Administrator for Rulemaking and reviews of the current process to reduce inefficiencies and further safety, security and innovation priorities;

· Agency certification expertise through investments in FAA’s digital capabilities and technical expertise, including training to enhance safety and reduce unnecessary delays;

· Agency progress in areas like safety management systems, advanced air mobility, unmanned aviation systems and cybersecurity;

· Industry safety and competitiveness;

· Role of technology to improve safety and advance the industry;

· The important relationships between industry, the FAA and Congress;

· Pilot program to examine the use of technology to deliver more efficient digital clearances to general aviation aircraft;

· The Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative to ensure a safe and sound transition to unleaded fuels for piston-engine aircraft;

· Aviation’s environmental sustainability goals;

· Advanced air mobility opportunities and the infrastructure needed for it to thrive; and

· Industry’s maintenance and manufacturing workforce.

A copy of Bunce’s written testimony can be found HERE, video of his opening remarks can be found HERE, and video of the entire hearing can be found HERE.