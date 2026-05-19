Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Personal Voltage Detector for Enhanced Safety

The BOLT Personal Voltage Detector features a wide detection field with clear voltage alerts, single-mode operation and 32 hours of runtime on a full charge.
May 19, 2026
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Milwaukee Tool
A white hard had with a red attachment on it sitting on a black table with orange gloves sitting behind the helmet

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new voltage protector solution that enhances safety on the jobsite by increasing awareness in the presence of live electrical sources.

The BOLT Personal Voltage Detector is easy to operate and provides consistent alerts, integrating with the BOLT System securely and seamlessly.

Since this solution doesn’t require sensitivity adjustments, it offers a lower risk of user error.

Key features of Milwaukee’s new personal voltage detector include:

  • Wide detection field
  • Clear voltage alerts
  • Single-mode operation
  • USBC-rechargeable internal battery
  • 32 hours of runtime
  • Secure mount for BOLT Front Mount
  • Compatibility with all BOLT safety helmets and hard hats

The new personal voltage detector will be available starting in June 2026.

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