Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Personal Voltage Detector for Enhanced Safety

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new voltage protector solution that enhances safety on the jobsite by increasing awareness in the presence of live electrical sources.
The BOLT Personal Voltage Detector is easy to operate and provides consistent alerts, integrating with the BOLT System securely and seamlessly.
Since this solution doesn’t require sensitivity adjustments, it offers a lower risk of user error.
Key features of Milwaukee’s new personal voltage detector include:
- Wide detection field
- Clear voltage alerts
- Single-mode operation
- USBC-rechargeable internal battery
- 32 hours of runtime
- Secure mount for BOLT Front Mount
- Compatibility with all BOLT safety helmets and hard hats
The new personal voltage detector will be available starting in June 2026.
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