Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Personal Voltage Detector for Enhanced Safety

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new voltage protector solution that enhances safety on the jobsite by increasing awareness in the presence of live electrical sources.

The BOLT Personal Voltage Detector is easy to operate and provides consistent alerts, integrating with the BOLT System securely and seamlessly.

Since this solution doesn’t require sensitivity adjustments, it offers a lower risk of user error.

Key features of Milwaukee’s new personal voltage detector include:

Wide detection field

Clear voltage alerts

Single-mode operation

USBC-rechargeable internal battery

32 hours of runtime

Secure mount for BOLT Front Mount

Compatibility with all BOLT safety helmets and hard hats

The new personal voltage detector will be available starting in June 2026.