The AD Toolbox and Tdata Merge to Form Aviation Compliance Platform TBX

Tdata and The AD Toolbox have announced a merger, resulting in the reaction of a next-gen platform for managing maintenance and optimizing regulatory compliance called TBX (Airworthy.com).

The new platform aims to help the general aviation community stay safe, increase efficiency and remain compliant by offering:

Advanced capabilities

Intuitive software

Responsive support

The AD Toolbox and Tdata are combining their technology and expertise to enhance their offerings for managing maintenance tracking and airworthiness directives (ADs). Both companies have already been serving the aviation industry for decades, prioritizing accuracy, user-friendly interfaces and accessibility.

“This merger is about making life easier for maintainers,” said Jon McLaughlin, CEO of TBX, “By bringing together Tdata’s heritage of accuracy and AD Toolbox’s modern capabilities, we’re creating a unified platform that saves time, reduces risk, and supports the entire maintenance community.”

TBX is engineered for use by a variety of aviation professionals, such as:

Independent IAs

I&P mechanics

Maintenance shop owners

Aircraft operators

“This isn’t just about combining two great companies,” added Dave Long, CTO of TBX. “It’s about elevating aviation compliance to an entirely new level and setting a higher standard for how maintainers manage their work.”

TBX has been developed with:

Decades of industry experience

FAA data integration

Cloud-based architecture

Interested parties can review the Tdata vs. TBX Comparison Chart for more information about TBX, which has more than 4,500 customers in over 50 countries.